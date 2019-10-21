UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships Smiley Lady, Al-Blon Bay and Ocean Beauty carrying containers, Steel and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Three ships Smiley Lady, Al-Blon Bay and Ocean Beauty carrying containers, Steel and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five more ships MSC Meava, Kaptan Arif Baypaktar, Vega Taurus, Tomson Gas and Chemroad Polaris carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last the 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, General Cargo, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships GSL Eleni, Smiley Lady, Safmarine Nyssa and Chemroute Brilliant sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships Elandra Spruce and COS Prosperity are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 157,386 tonnes, comprising 98,771 tonnes imports cargo and 58,615 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,630 Containers (TEUs), (545 TEUs imports and 3,085 TEUs exports) was handled.

Seven ships MSC Pina, MSC Maeva, Vega Taurus, Chemroad Polaris, Tomson Gas, UACC Shams and Bum Shin carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, LPG, Mogas and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL, SSGC, FOTCO and LCT respectively on Monday. While two more Container ships MSC Valencia and Maersk Atlanta are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Valencia Same Anchorage Atlanta Gas Sunday Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Keeper Mohammad Rizwan to replace Sarfraz Ahmad in ..

6 minutes ago

Four-day celebrations of 550 birth anniversary of ..

58 seconds ago

Next Hearing on Assange's Extradition to US to Be ..

1 minute ago

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

27 minutes ago

Russia, U.S. must resuming normal functioning of d ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt to help ETPB retrieve land from squatt ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.