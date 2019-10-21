Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Three ships Smiley Lady, Al-Blon Bay and Ocean Beauty carrying containers, Steel and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five more ships MSC Meava, Kaptan Arif Baypaktar, Vega Taurus, Tomson Gas and Chemroad Polaris carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last the 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, General Cargo, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships GSL Eleni, Smiley Lady, Safmarine Nyssa and Chemroute Brilliant sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships Elandra Spruce and COS Prosperity are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 157,386 tonnes, comprising 98,771 tonnes imports cargo and 58,615 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,630 Containers (TEUs), (545 TEUs imports and 3,085 TEUs exports) was handled.

Seven ships MSC Pina, MSC Maeva, Vega Taurus, Chemroad Polaris, Tomson Gas, UACC Shams and Bum Shin carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, LPG, Mogas and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL, SSGC, FOTCO and LCT respectively on Monday. While two more Container ships MSC Valencia and Maersk Atlanta are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.