Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Five ships MOL Gateway, Eleoussa, Kaptan Arif Bay Paktar, Chemroad Journey and Atlantic Breeze carrying containers, Coal, Palm oil and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Nagoya Express, Sloane Square and Venture Goal with Containers, Mogas and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Chemicals, LNG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Container Vessel MOL Gateway and Gas carrier Al-Thumma sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and three more ships MSC Valencia, Argent Sunrise and Kopton Arif Vay Paktar are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 189,707 tonnes, comprising 134,189 tonnes imports cargo and 55,518 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,964 containers (TEUs) (1,042 TEUs imports and 2,922 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships Hugo Schulte, Nagoya Express, Snowy and GS Adventure carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and EVTL respectively of Thursday. While a container vessel Cosco Japan is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.

