Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Four ships Hugo Schulte, Nagoya Express, Snowy and GS Adventure carrying containers, Coal and Chemicals took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile, four more ships Ever Progress, Ardmore Explorer, Gas Amazon and Flex Constellation carrying Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four more ships Ever Progress, Ardmore Explorer, Gas Amazon and Flex Constellation carrying Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a gas carrier GS Adventure sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and two more ships Atlantic Breeze and Nagoya Express are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon, and a container vessel Hugo Schulte is expected to sail at nigh hours.

A cargo volume of 189,707 tonnes, comprising 134,189 tonnes imports cargo and 55,518 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,800 containers (TEUs), (1,653 TEUs imports and 1,147 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships SC Hong Kong, Ever Progress, Savita Naree and Flex Constellation carrying Chemicals, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL, PQEPT, PIBT and PGPCL respectively on Friday. While a container vessel Cosco Japan is due to arrive at PQ on same day, and two more ships Cape Male and Happy Helena with Containers are due toarrive on Saturday.

More Stories From Business

