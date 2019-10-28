Shipping activity at Port Qasim

M.V Cos Lucky carrying 50,597 tonnes Coal was allotted berth at Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :M.V Cos Lucky carrying 50,597 tonnes Coal was allotted berth at Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an Edible oil carrier Asia Liberty carrying 32,500 tonnes Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, LNG, LPG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Ardmore Explorer, El- Eoussa, Al-Simaisma and Gas Amazon sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships Cosco Japan, Happy Helena and Sloane Square are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 149,599 tonnes, comprising 97,159 tonnes imports cargo and 52,440 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,890 containers (TEUs), (130 TEUs imports and 2,760 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships Venture Goal, NCC Qasim and Al-Salam-II carrying Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday. While three container vessels MSC Nova, SM Charleston and Maersk Detroit are due to arrive at PQ onTuesday.