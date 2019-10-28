UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

M.V Cos Lucky carrying 50,597 tonnes Coal was allotted berth at Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :M.V Cos Lucky carrying 50,597 tonnes Coal was allotted berth at Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an Edible oil carrier Asia Liberty carrying 32,500 tonnes Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, LNG, LPG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Ardmore Explorer, El- Eoussa, Al-Simaisma and Gas Amazon sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships Cosco Japan, Happy Helena and Sloane Square are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 149,599 tonnes, comprising 97,159 tonnes imports cargo and 52,440 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,890 containers (TEUs), (130 TEUs imports and 2,760 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships Venture Goal, NCC Qasim and Al-Salam-II carrying Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday. While three container vessels MSC Nova, SM Charleston and Maersk Detroit are due to arrive at PQ onTuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Same Ardmore Charleston Helena Detroit Anchorage Japan Gas Sunday Asia Port Qasim

Recent Stories

More than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) claim to be hap ..

13 minutes ago

NUST licenses out 5 more Intellectual Property Rig ..

14 minutes ago

World Cities Day to be marked on Oct 31

47 seconds ago

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to push pens ..

49 seconds ago

PM says no NRO for anyone till his last breath

25 minutes ago

Fantastic Food festival to start from Nov 2

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.