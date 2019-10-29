UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Two ships, Venture Goal and NCC Qasim, carrying 37,811 tonnes Coal and 30,869 tonnes Palm oil were arranged berthing at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, four more ships, SM Charleston, Gas Chem Adriatic Sdtr Bellona and Maega-1 carrying Containers, Chemicals, Soya Bean and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Four ships were engaged at PQA berths to offload Coal, Palm oil and Mogas respectively.

Out of them, an oil tanker Sloane Square sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and another bulk cargo carrier Cos Lucky was expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained moderate at the Port on Monday where a cargo volume of 47,456 tonnes, comprising 42,326 tonnes imports cargo and 5,130 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 302 containers (TEUs), (32 TEUs imports and 270 TEUs exports) was handled during last 24 hour.

A total of seven ships, MSC Nova, SM Charleston, Maersk Detroit, Gas Chem Adriatic, SDTR Bellona, Asia Liberty and Al-Salam-II carrying Containers, Chemicals, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, FAP, MW-1 and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel Lori is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

