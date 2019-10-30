UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Brisk shipping was observed at the Port where seven ships, MSC Nova, SM Charleston, Maersk Detroit, Gas Chem Adriatic, SDTR Bellona, Asia Liberty and Al-Salam-II carrying Containers, Chemicals, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Shan Dong Fu Xin and Luzon carrying Canola and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, a Chemicals carrier Gas Chem Adriatic sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and another Edible oil carrier NCC Qasim is expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 175,133 tonnes, comprising 154,043 tonnes imports cargo and 21,090 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,580 containers (TEUs), (3,470 TEUs imports and 1,110 TEUs exports) was handled during last 24 hour.

Three ships, Lori, Luzon and Mega-1 carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT and LCT respectively on Wednesday.

While three more ships, Smiley Lady, Maersk Bentonville and Diyala with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

