Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Two ships Lori and Luzon carrying Containers and Coal took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships Jeppensen Maersk, Smiley Lady, Gulf Mist, Xing Hai-55 and Maran Gas Troy carrying Containers, Chemicals, General Cargo and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Maersk Detroit, Lori, NCC Qasim and Al-Salam-II sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and another Container vessel SM Charleston is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 133,260 tonnes, comprising 87,812 tonnes imports cargo and 45,448 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,209 containers (TEUs), (817 TEUs imports and 2,392 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Smiley Lady, Maersk Bentonville, CMA CGM Titus, Xing Hai-55, Gulf Mist and Mega-1 carrying Containers, General Cargo, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, EVTLand LCT respectively on Thursday.