Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships Smiley Lady, Maersk Bentonville, CMA CGM Titus, Xing Hai-55, Gulf Mist and Mega-1 carrying containers, General Cargo, Chemicals and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):Six ships Smiley Lady, Maersk Bentonville, CMA CGM Titus, Xing Hai-55, Gulf Mist and Mega-1 carrying containers, General Cargo, Chemicals and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Emma, Skar Ven and Chemroad Nova with carrying General Cargo and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, Chemicals and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a Chemicals carrier Gulf Mist sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and four more ships CMA CGM Titus, Luzon, Venture Goal and Asia Liberty are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon, and another Container vessel Smiley Lady is also expected to sail at night hours.

A cargo volume of 163,559 tonnes, comprising 127,516 tonnes imports cargo and 36,043 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,043 containers (TEUs), (2,146 TEUs imports and 1,897 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Two ships oil tanker Anlipsi Lady and Gas carrier Marangas Troy carrying 55, 498 tonnes Diesel oil and 68,300 tonnes LNG are expectedto take berths at FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on Friday.