Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Five ships named MSC Marianna, MSC Bilbao, GS Avenue, Bao Elm and African Spoonbill carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, four more ships named Chemroad Hawk, GBU Onyk, Morea and IVS Haya Kita carrying Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of eight ships occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel MSC Marianna sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and another container vessel MSC Bilbao is expected to sail on the same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 118,996 tones comprising 108,888 tones imports cargo and 10,108 tones export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,551 containers (TEUs), (2,019 TEUs imports and 532 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships named CSAV Tyndall, Maersk Columbus, Tom Ismini, IVS Haya Kita and Stella Island carrying Containers, Diesel oil and Coal are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO, PQEPT and PIBT respectively on Tuesday.

while a containers ship, MOL Generosity is due to arrive at PortQasim on Wednesday.

