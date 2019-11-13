UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Five ships CSAV Tyndall, Maersk Columbus, Tom Ismini, IVS Haya Kita and Stella Island carrying Containers, Diesel oil and Coal were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another ship Anasa carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships African Spoonbill and Bao Elm sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and three more ships Shan Dong Fu Xin, RHL Marta and Mid Eagle are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon, and a Container vessel is expected to sail at night hours.

A cargo volume of 157,239 tonnes, comprising 145,820 tonnes imports cargo and 11,419 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,451 containers (TEUs), (2,850 TEUs imports and 601 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships MOL Generosity, JBU Onyk, Pan Ceres, Morea, Chemroad Hawk and Al-Nouman carrying Containers, Palm oil, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, LCT, PIBT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Wednesday.

While two more ships APL Antwerp and Maersk Brooklyn with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

