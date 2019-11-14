Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Six ships MOL Generosity, JBU Onyk, Pan Ceres, Morea, Chemroad Hawk and Al-Nouman carrying Containers, Palm Oil, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Vpak Terminal respectively on Wednesday

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Chemicals, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel MOL Generosity sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and four more ships CSAV Tyndall, Tom Ismini, IVS Haya Kita and Stella Island are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 215,236 tonnes, comprising 177,483 tonnes imports cargo and 37,753 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,416 containers (TEUs), (1,429 TEUs imports and 1,987 TEUs exports) was handled.

Four ships APL Antwerp, Maersk Brooklyn, Winner Tiger and The Odosia carrying Containers, General Cargo and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and FOTCO respectively on Thursday. While acontainer vessel CMA CGM Medea is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.