Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Four ships named APL Antwerp, Maersk Brooklyn,Tiger Winter and The Odosia carrying Containers, Chemicals and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three coal carriers named Mandarin River, IVS Phoenix and Sereng Amelia and a LPG carrier Gas Shante also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships alloted berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Chemicals, Mogas and Palm Oil respectively.

Out of them, a chemicals carrier Chemroad Hawk sailed out to sea on Friday morning and two more ships named APL Antwerp and Morea are expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon and a container Vessel Maersk Brooklyn is expected to sail at night hours.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 175,327 tonnes, comprising 145,725 tonnes imports cargo and 26,602 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,960 containers (TEUs), (1,402 TEUs imports and 1,558 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Four ships named CMA CGM Medea, Anasa,Sereng Amelia and Gas Shante carrying Containers, Coal and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4 and SSGC respectively on Friday.

While two more ships named Diyala and Nicliline Maersk with containersare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

