Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:19 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships, C.V MOL Globe and M T Nor Nepton carrying Containers and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

Meanwhile two more ships, Chemroad Echo and Serene Ladia carrying Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

Meanwhile two more ships, Chemroad Echo and Serene Ladia carrying Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships, MSC Tomoko, Sakura, Sam Wolf and MOL Globe are expected to sail on Thursday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 160,707 tonnes, comprising 98,381 tonnes imports cargo and 62,326 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,815 containers (TEUs), (433 TEUs imports and 2,382 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, Nasia, OOCL Atlanta, Hugo Schulte, Serene Ladia and Cos Prosperity carrying Containers and Coal are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and PQEPT respectively on Thursday.

While a gas carrier Umm Al-Amal is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

