Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity remained active at the Port where five ships named Nasia, OOCL Atlanta, Hugo Schulte, Serene Lydia and Cos prosperity carrying Container and Coal were berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on 21st November

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Shipping Activity remained active at the Port where five ships named Nasia, OOCL Atlanta, Hugo Schulte, Serene Lydia and Cos prosperity carrying Container and Coal were berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on 21st November.

Meanwhile, a general cargo carrier ping an song also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of nine ships occupied PQ berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Mogas and Palm Oil respectively.

Out of them, a container Vessel OOCL Atlanta sailed out to sea on Friday morning and two more ships named Hugo Schuite and SSI Formidable are expected to sail on the same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 184,401 tonnes, camprising 134,718 tonnes imports cargo and 49,683 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,086 containers (TEUs) (1,274 TEUs imports and 1,812 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships named Chemroad Echo, Ping An Song and Umm Al-Amad carrying Containers, General cargo and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and EETL respectively on 22nd November.

While two more ships named Cape Male and Safmarine Ngami withcontainers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 23rd November.