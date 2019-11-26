Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

C.V MSC Heidi carrying Containers took berth at Qasim International Container Terminal on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :C.V MSC Heidi carrying Containers took berth at Qasim International Container Terminal on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, APL Savannah, Aligote, Nordic Geneva, Al-Fraiha and Al-Daayen carrying Containers, Diesel oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Coal, Soya Bean, Phosphoric Acid and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a Chemicals carrier Ginga Hawk sailed out to sea at night hours and four more ships, MSC Heidi, Azzura, Shalamar and Global Glory are expected to sail on Tuesday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 125,607 tonnes, comprising 69,007 tonnes imports cargo and 56,600 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,960 containers (TEUs), (560 TEUs imports and 1,400 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Four ships, APL Savannah, Maersk Sentosa, Al-Fraiha and Al-Daad carrying Containers and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, EETL and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday.

while a container vessel MOL Gateway is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.