Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships, APL Savannah, Maersk Sentosa, Al-Fraiha and Al-Daad carrying Containers and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and PakistanGasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a chemicals carrier Tiger Eintet also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday morning.

Berth occupancy remained moderate at the Port on Tuesday, where a total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Soya Bean and LNG respectively.

Out of them, an oil tanker Shalamar sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and another gas carrier Al-Daayan is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 177,059 tonnes, comprising 162,062 tonnes imports cargo and 14,997 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,608 containers (TEUs), (3,221 TEUs imports and 387 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Two ships, Aligote and Tiger Eintet carrying Diesel oil and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday.

Three more ships, Smiley Lady, MOL Courage and Maersk Bentonville with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

