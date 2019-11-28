Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships Aligote, Asia Liberty and Tiger Winter carrying Diesel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals were arranged berthing at FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):Three ships Aligote, Asia Liberty and Tiger Winter carrying Diesel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals were arranged berthing at FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Pacific Talent, Klara Selmer, Gas Shante and Polaris carrying Coal, Chemicals, LPG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships, were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, Gas carrier Fraiha and Container vessel Maersk Santosa sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and another container vessel APL Savnnah is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 118,406 tonnes, comprising 72,597 tonnes imports cargo and 45,509 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,898 containers (TEUs), (487 TEUs imports and 2,411 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Six ships, Smiley Lady, MOL Courage, Maersk Bentonville, Pacific Talent, Klara Selmer and Gas Shante carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm kernel, and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-4, MW-2 and EVTL respectively on Thursday.

while two more ships, GSL Eleni and Amina carrying Containers and Coal are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.