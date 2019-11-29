UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, Smiley Lady, MOL Courage, Maersk Bentonville, Pacific Talent, Klara Selmer and Gas Shante carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm kernel, and LPG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile two more ships, GSL Eleni and Hafnia Arctic with Containers and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday morning.

A total of ten ships, were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, LPG Chemicals, Palm kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, Oil tanker Alogote and Chemicals carrier Tiger Selmer sailed out to sea on Friday morning and three more ships, MOL Courage, Smiley Lady and Tiger Winter are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 135,234 tonnes, comprising 100,008 tonnes imports cargo and 35,226 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,222 containers (TEUs), (1,368 TEUs imports and 1,854 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, GSL Eleni, MOL Gateway, Anaya and Hafnia Aratic carrying Containers, Coal and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, PQEPT and FOTCO respectively on Friday.

while two more Containers ships, Diyala and AS California are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

