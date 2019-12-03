Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two ships, Conti Cortesia and Stena Imperative carrying Containers and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Asya, MSC Messina and Erasmos with Containers and Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy remained moderate at Port where a total of five ships, were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, bulk cargo carrier Sirocco sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and two more ships, Container vessel Conti Cortesia and Gas carrier Umm Al-Amad are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 53,365 tonnes, comprising 43,105 tonnes imports cargo and 10,260 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,430 containers (TEUs), (890 TEUs imports and 540 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships, MSC Asya, MSC Messina, Maersk Kensington, Erasmos, Weihe, Ginga Tiger Nordic and Geneva carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-4, FAP, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday.

while Container Vessel X-Press Bardsey is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.