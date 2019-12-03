UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships, Conti Cortesia and Stena Imperative carrying Containers and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two ships, Conti Cortesia and Stena Imperative carrying Containers and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Asya, MSC Messina and Erasmos with Containers and Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy remained moderate at Port where a total of five ships, were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, bulk cargo carrier Sirocco sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and two more ships, Container vessel Conti Cortesia and Gas carrier Umm Al-Amad are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 53,365 tonnes, comprising 43,105 tonnes imports cargo and 10,260 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,430 containers (TEUs), (890 TEUs imports and 540 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships, MSC Asya, MSC Messina, Maersk Kensington, Erasmos, Weihe, Ginga Tiger Nordic and Geneva carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-4, FAP, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday.

while Container Vessel X-Press Bardsey is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Messina Geneva Same Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Danish Ambassador to Russia Says US Decision on No ..

9 minutes ago

Rental houses under Pak Post need up-gradation

8 minutes ago

Israeli army rounds up 10 Palestinians in West Ban ..

10 minutes ago

Denmark Considers Issue of Possible Greenland Sale ..

8 minutes ago

French minister Le Maire vows "strong" response to ..

6 minutes ago

Railways earns Rs 0.841 million more in current fi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.