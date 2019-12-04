UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Seven ships named MSC Asya, MSC Messina, Maersk Kensington, Erasmos, Weihe, Ginga Tiger and Nordic Geneva carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, four more ships named Adriana Rose, New Legend Sapphire, Gas Chem Adriatic and Gulf Mist carrying Canola Seeds, General Cargo and Chemicals also arrived at Outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships occupied berths at the Port to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Chemicals, Palm kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them three ships named Maersk Kensington, MSC Messina and Ginga Tiger sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 88,967 tonnes comprising 77,320 tonnes imports cargo and 11,647 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,656 containers (TEUs) (2,043 TEUs imports and 613 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships named Tenacity, New Legend Sapphire and Gulf Mist carrying Coal, Containers, General Cargo and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and PQEPT respectively on Wednesday.

While Container Vessel X-Press Bardsey is due to arrive at the Port Qasim on the same day and three more Container vessels, Teno, HansaAmerica and Smiley Lady are due to arrive on Thursday.

