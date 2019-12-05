UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Thu 05th December 2019 | 03:01 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Three ships, Tenacity, New Legend Sapphire and Gulf Mist carrying Coal, General Cargo and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Teno, X-Press Bardsey, SBI Hydra, Nordic Tristan and Al-Daayan carrying Containers, Coal, Diesel oil and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships, were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, LNG, Chemicals, Palm kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, MSC Asya and Maersk Kensington sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships, Gulf Mist and Stena Imperative are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 148,627 tonnes, comprising 105,573 tonnes imports cargo and 43,054 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,064 containers (TEUs), (798 TEUs imports and 2,266 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Six ships, X-Press Bardsey, Teno, Hansa America, SBI Hydra, Gas Chem Adriatic and Al-Daayan carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday.

While Cosco Japan carrying containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

