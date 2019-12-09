UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:21 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Three ships, Smiley Lady, Jan Oldendroff and Chentrans Arctic carrying Containers, Coal and Mogas were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Busan and Lusail carrying Containers and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships, were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm kernel, Palm oil and Mogas respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel Smiley Lady sailed out to sea on Monday morning and four more ships, Happy Helena, Cosco Japan, NNC Qamar and SBI Ursa are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 116,691 tonnes, comprising 68,602 tonnes imports cargo and 48,089 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,972 containers (TEUs), (441 TEUs imports and 2,531 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, MSC Busan, Amis Kelon and Lusail carrying Containers, Coal and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PQEPT and EETL respectively on Monday.

while two more container vessels APL New York and Maersk Kinloss are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

