Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Three ships APL New York, Mearsk Kinloss and Atlantigr carrying containers and Coal took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Glovis Corona, Rowayton Eagle and Gas Shante carrying RORO, Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm Kernel and Mogas respectively.

Out of them, Two ships oil tanker Chentrans Arctic and Gas carrier Lusail sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and two more ships Container vessel Maersk Kinloss and Bulk Cargo carrier Amis Kelon are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday, where a cargo volume of 195,429 tonnes, comprising 181,103 tonnes imports cargo and 14,326 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,711 containers (TEUs), (3,957 TEUs imports and 754 TEUs exports) was handled at Port.

Five ships Glovis Corona, IVS Hirono, Qifu, Al-Salam and Gas Shante carrying RORO, Coal, Diesel oil and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT, FOTCO and SSGC Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

While three ships Kyoto Express, MOL Grandeur and Maersk Brooklyn with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

