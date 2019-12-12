Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships Glovis Corona, IVS Hirono, Qifu, Al-Salam and Gas Shante carrying RORO, Coal, Diesel Oil and LPG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Power Electric Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Five ships Glovis Corona, IVS Hirono, Qifu, Al-Salam and Gas Shante carrying RORO, Coal, Diesel Oil and LPG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Power Electric Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm Kernel and Mogas respectively.

A cargo volume of 164,452 tonnes comprising 119,973 tonnes imports cargo and 44,479 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,077 Containers (TEUs), (736 TEUs imports and 2,341 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships Kyoto Express, MOL Grandeur, Maersk Brooklyn and GT Star carrying Container, Palm Oil are expected take berths at QICT, on Thursday.