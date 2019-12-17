UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:44 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):Four ships Jeppesen Maersk, CP Guang Zhou, Gas Amazon and Al-Garraffa scheduled to load/offload containers, Cement, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five more ships namely, Leader, Milaha Qatar, Yusuf Al-Ghanim, Hai Sheng and Tiger Intergrity carrying Coal, LNG, Diesel oil and Palm oil also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, a Container vessel Jeppesen Maersk sailed out to sea on Monday morning and four more ships Gas Amazon, Nordic Tristan, SC Neptune and Rowayton Eagle are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 135,158 tonnes, comprising 111,541 tonnes imports cargo and 23,617 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,299 containers (TEUs), (56 TEUs imports and 1,243 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Five ships Conti Champion, Asai Ruby-1, Thor Independence, Milaha Qatar and Argent Bloom carrying Containers, Coal, LNG and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4, PGPCL and LCT respectively on Monday. While two more ships MSC Valencia and MaerskSeletar with Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

