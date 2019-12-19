UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:31 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships MOL Generosity, Kifissos and CT Confidence carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Three ships MOL Generosity, Kifissos and CT Confidence carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships namely, Smiley Lady, Neo, Nilufer Sultan, Da De and Lusail with Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships MOL Generosity, Maersk Seletar, Cypress Galaxy and Adriana Rose sailed out to sea from Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Thursday morning, and two more ships Leader and MSC Valencia are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port for second consecutive day where a cargo volume of 228,058 tonnes, comprising 159,813 tonnes imports cargo and 68,245 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,303 containers (TEUs), (1,278 TEUs imports and 3,025 TEUs exports) was handled.

Seven ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Smiley Lady, Hugo Schulte, Adventurer, Neo, Nilufer Sultan and Lusail carrying Containers, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday, While a container vesselAPL Thailand is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Exports Oil Valencia Same Anchorage Engro From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits for ..

2 minutes ago

First Soyuz Launch of 2020 From Kourou Scheduled f ..

50 seconds ago

Europe stocks open mixed

52 seconds ago

Jones, Wyatt half-centuries hand England win in se ..

46 minutes ago

2 in 5 (40%) internet users in Pakistan say they v ..

57 minutes ago

Special Court to issue detailed verdict on Musharr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.