Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Three ships MOL Generosity, Kifissos and CT Confidence carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships namely, Smiley Lady, Neo, Nilufer Sultan, Da De and Lusail with Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships MOL Generosity, Maersk Seletar, Cypress Galaxy and Adriana Rose sailed out to sea from Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Thursday morning, and two more ships Leader and MSC Valencia are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port for second consecutive day where a cargo volume of 228,058 tonnes, comprising 159,813 tonnes imports cargo and 68,245 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,303 containers (TEUs), (1,278 TEUs imports and 3,025 TEUs exports) was handled.

Seven ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Smiley Lady, Hugo Schulte, Adventurer, Neo, Nilufer Sultan and Lusail carrying Containers, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday, While a container vesselAPL Thailand is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.