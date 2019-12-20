UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Seven ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Smiley Lady, Hugo Schulte, Adventurer, Neo, Nilufer Sultan and Lusail carrying Containers, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals and LNG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, four more ships namely, Maersk Jalan, CMA CGM Moliere, APL Thailand and Diamond Sky scheduled to load/offload Containers and Rice also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the port on Thursday where a total twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Chemicals and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, five ships Smiley Lady, Kifissos, Tiger Integrity, Thor Independence and CP Guang Zhou sailed out to sea from QICT, PIBT, MW-1, MW-2, and MW-4 respectively on Friday morning and two more ships, Nilufer Sultan and CMA CGM Al-Maviva are expected to sail from EVTL and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 194,282 tonnes, comprising 169,402 tonnes imports cargo and 24,880 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,646 containers (TEUs), (3,382 TEUs imports and 1,264 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Two ships APL Thailand and Hai Sheng carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT and MW-1 respectively on Friday, While three more ships CMA CGM Moliere, Cape Male and MaerskJalan with containers are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday.

