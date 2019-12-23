Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships Pacific Legend, Gas Zues and Atlantic Monterrey carrying 25,000 tonnes Palm Kernel, 5,304 tonnes LPG and 58,870 tonnes Coal were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ):Three ships Pacific Legend, Gas Zues and Atlantic Monterrey carrying 25,000 tonnes Palm Kernel, 5,304 tonnes LPG and 58,870 tonnes Coal were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three more ships namely, E.R Tianshan, Lady Mira and Aligote scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Diesel oil also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LPG, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships CMA CGM Moliere, Maersk Jalan and Nordic Geneva sailed out to sea from QICT and FOTOC respectively on Monday morning and two more ships Gas Zues and Adventurer are expected to sail from EVTL and FAP on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 158,103 tonnes, comprising 114,346 tonnes imports cargo and 43,757 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,836 containers (TEUs), (533 TEUs imports and 2,303 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

E.R Tianshan carrying Containers is expected take berth at QICT on Monday, While two more Container vessels, SM Charleston and Maersk Chicago are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.