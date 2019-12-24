UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships, E.R Tianshan and Chemroad Hopecarrying Containers and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Two ships, E.R Tianshan and Chemroad Hopecarrying Containers and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile three more ships namely, SM Charleston, Feronia and Umm Bab with Containers, Coal and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel E.R Tianshan sailed out to sea from QICT on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Da De, Star Aquarius and Atlantic Monterrey are expected to sail from MW-1, MW-4 and PIBT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 92,460 tonnes, comprising 70,610 tonnes imports cargo and 21,850 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,453 containers (TEUs), (1,303 TEUs imports and 1,150 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Seven ships, SM Charleston, Maersk Chicago, Amber Sun, Porthos, Feronia, CTG Argon and Umm Bab scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, General Cargo, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected take berth at QICT, FOTCO, MW-1, PQEPT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Tuesday.

while Container vessel MOL Globe is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

