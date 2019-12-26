UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:22 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships Mol Globe, Diamand Sky, white Purl and bulk Carina carrying Conatiners, Rice, LPG Mix and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, MW-2, EVTL and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Four ships Mol Globe, Diamand Sky, white Purl and bulk Carina carrying Conatiners, Rice, LPG Mix and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, MW-2, EVTL and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile Four more ships named Al Salam-II, African Tern, Almahboobah and Stanley Park with Gas Oil, Steel Coil, ETC and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal Rice, Plam Kernel, LPG Mix, LNG and Palm oil respectively. Out of them, a container vessel Mol Globe sailed out to sea from QICT on Thursday morning, and Six more ships, SM Charleston, Maersk Chicago, Feronia, Umm Bab, Amber Sun and White Purl are expected to sail from QICT, PQEPT< EETL, FOTCO and EVTL on the same day in the aftrernoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 180,630 tonnes, comprisng 103,487 tonnes imports cargo and 77,143 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,723 containers (TEUs), 926 TEUs imports and 2,797 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Five ships named Hoegh Garnet. Nagoya Express, Maersk Benton, Song Wind, and Almehboobah scheduled to load/offlaod Containers, ETC, Palm oil and LNG are expected take berth at QICT, PGPCL, EVTL and LCTrespectively on December 26, 2019.

