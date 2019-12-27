UrduPoint.com
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Four ships Songa Winds, Maersk Benton, Nagoya Express and Hoegh Garnet carrying Palm oil, Containers, Rice, and LNG were arranged berthing at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and PGPCL respectively during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, One more ship namely, Happy Osprey with Ethylene arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths load/offload Containers, Coal, Rice, Palm Kernel, Conden Sate, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, Two vessels namely, Amber Sun and Bulk Carina are sailed out to sea from FOTCO and PIBT on Friday morning and Two more ships Nagoya Express and White Purl are expected to sail from QICT, and EVTL on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 233,454 tonnes, comprising 206,711 tonnes imports cargo and 26,741 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,091 containers (TEUs), 2,188 TEUs imports and 903 TEUs exports was handled at port.

Four ships CMA CGM Medea, Almehbooba, Al Slam-II and Tomson Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Gas oil, Phosphoric Acid and LPG are expected take berth at QICT, EVTL, FOTCO and SSGC respectively on Friday.

