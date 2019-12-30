Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):Six ships Smiley Lady, Navios Prosperity, Happy Osprey, Asia Liberty, Ali Gote, and Gas Shnate carrying Containers, Soya Bean, Chemicals, Palm Oil, Diesel Oil and LPG were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal,Engro Terminal, Liquid Terminal, FOTCO Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a bulk cargo carrier Copen Heng Eagle with Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Palm Kernel, LNG, LPG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Ariana, CMA CGM Medea and Lusail sailed out to sea from QICT and EETL on Monday morning and two more ships Happy Osprey and Gas Shante are expected to sail from EVTL and SSGC on same day in the afternoon, and a Container vessel was expected to sail at night hours.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 169,653 tonnes,comprising 117,857 tonnes imports cargo and 51,796 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,430 Containers (TEUs), (832 TEUs imports and 2,598 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships York, Copen Hagen Eagle and Tiger Winter carrying containers Coal and Chemicals were expected take berth at QICT, PQEPT and EVTL respectively on Monday.