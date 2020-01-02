UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:08 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships Mol Gateway, IVS Crimson Creek, Sea Fortress, Everrich-7, Gas Amazon and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):Six ships Mol Gateway, IVS Crimson Creek, Sea Fortress, Everrich-7, Gas Amazon and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships M.V Reemo and M.V Epic Trade scheduled to load/offload 6,800 tonnes Rice and 56,000 tonnes Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the Port where a total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, LPG, LNG, Palm Kernel, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Mol Gateway, Maersk Pittsburgh, IVS Oku Dogo and Pacific Legend sailed out to sea from QICT, PIBT and MW-1 on Thursday morning and two more ships gas carrier Gas Amazon and Container vessel MSC Antonella are expected to sail from EVTL and QICT in the afternoon.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 263,628 tonnes, comprising 213,017 tonnes imports cargo and 50,611 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,956 containers (TEUs), (1,650 TEUs imports and 2,306 TEUs exports) was handled.

Three ships CMA CGM Titus, Hansa America and African Tern carrying containers and General Cargo are expected take berth at QICT and MW-2 respectively on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Pittsburgh Anchorage Gas Engro From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

“PM’s executive order has been sent to parliam ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahy ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad-United makes Radio Pakistan media partne ..

3 minutes ago

London police start investigation into Anti-Islam ..

41 minutes ago

Rs 26m fine imposed on 16,231 profiteers during la ..

4 minutes ago

Two motorcyclists killed, another injured in road ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.