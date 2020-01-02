Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships Mol Gateway, IVS Crimson Creek, Sea Fortress, Everrich-7, Gas Amazon and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):Six ships Mol Gateway, IVS Crimson Creek, Sea Fortress, Everrich-7, Gas Amazon and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships M.V Reemo and M.V Epic Trade scheduled to load/offload 6,800 tonnes Rice and 56,000 tonnes Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the Port where a total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, LPG, LNG, Palm Kernel, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Mol Gateway, Maersk Pittsburgh, IVS Oku Dogo and Pacific Legend sailed out to sea from QICT, PIBT and MW-1 on Thursday morning and two more ships gas carrier Gas Amazon and Container vessel MSC Antonella are expected to sail from EVTL and QICT in the afternoon.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 263,628 tonnes, comprising 213,017 tonnes imports cargo and 50,611 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,956 containers (TEUs), (1,650 TEUs imports and 2,306 TEUs exports) was handled.

Three ships CMA CGM Titus, Hansa America and African Tern carrying containers and General Cargo are expected take berth at QICT and MW-2 respectively on Thursday.