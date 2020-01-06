Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Two ships Winter carrying and Han Ren carrying Chemicals and General cargo took berths at Multi Purpose Terminal's berth #1&2 respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Msxt Artemis, Pedhoulas and Golar Maria with Coal, Canola and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, General Cargo, LPG, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, six ships Safmarine Ngami, Genuine Galaxy, Navios Prosperity, Hong Ze Hu, Eolus and Galint sailed out to sea from QICT, LCT, FAP, FOTCO, PIBT and PQEPT on Monday morning.

A cargo volume of 126,638 tonnes, comprising 95,820 tonnes imports cargo and 30,818 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,524 containers (TEUs), (902 TEUs imports and 1,622 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships Msxt Artemis, Leo Iris and Golar Maria carrying Soya Bean, Coal and LNG are expected take berths at FAP, PQEPT and PGPCLrespectively on Monday.