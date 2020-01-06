UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships Winter carrying and Han Ren carrying Chemicals and General cargo took berths at Multi Purpose Terminal's berth #1&2 respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Two ships Winter carrying and Han Ren carrying Chemicals and General cargo took berths at Multi Purpose Terminal's berth #1&2 respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Msxt Artemis, Pedhoulas and Golar Maria with Coal, Canola and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, General Cargo, LPG, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, six ships Safmarine Ngami, Genuine Galaxy, Navios Prosperity, Hong Ze Hu, Eolus and Galint sailed out to sea from QICT, LCT, FAP, FOTCO, PIBT and PQEPT on Monday morning.

A cargo volume of 126,638 tonnes, comprising 95,820 tonnes imports cargo and 30,818 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,524 containers (TEUs), (902 TEUs imports and 1,622 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships Msxt Artemis, Leo Iris and Golar Maria carrying Soya Bean, Coal and LNG are expected take berths at FAP, PQEPT and PGPCLrespectively on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Leo Same Anchorage Sunday From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Rwandan ambassador

18 seconds ago

Education Growth Summit to take place in Sharjah o ..

27 seconds ago

Results on day four of the inaugural ATP Cup team ..

3 minutes ago

Rain to benefit wheat in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

People demand provision gas supply

3 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.