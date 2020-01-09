UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:33 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships X-Press Bardsey, Maersk Atlantic, Reemo, Rong Lin Wan, Chemroad Nova and Ginga Coughear scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Diesel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Six ships X-Press Bardsey, Maersk Atlantic, Reemo, Rong Lin Wan, Chemroad Nova and Ginga Coughear scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Diesel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Prugue Express, Asia Ruby-II and Pacific Victory with Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Container vessel CSAV Tyndall, gas carrier Al-Jasssiyah and chemicals carrier Ginga Coughear sailed out to sea from QICT, EETL and EVTL on Thursday morning and two more container vessels Maersk Atlantic and X-Press Bardsey are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 135,480 tonnes, comprising 99,418 tonnes imports cargo and 36,062 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,141 Containers (TEUs), (2,243 TEUs imports and 1,898 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Prugue Express, Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, Asia Ruby-II, Pacific Victory and Gulf Mist carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4 and EVTL respectively on Thursday. While a container vessel GSL Eleni is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Same Anchorage Gas Engro From Asia Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Low export, documentation of economy, inflation st ..

3 minutes ago

All that Jazz: the ex-Buddhist monk meditating his ..

3 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics Unveils 2020 QLED 8K TV

22 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's Average Daily Oil Production Down to ..

3 minutes ago

LHC orders Ministry of Defence to release Col (ret ..

53 minutes ago

Much-awaited report on Zainab Alert, Response and ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.