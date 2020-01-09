Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Six ships X-Press Bardsey, Maersk Atlantic, Reemo, Rong Lin Wan, Chemroad Nova and Ginga Coughear scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Diesel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Prugue Express, Asia Ruby-II and Pacific Victory with Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Container vessel CSAV Tyndall, gas carrier Al-Jasssiyah and chemicals carrier Ginga Coughear sailed out to sea from QICT, EETL and EVTL on Thursday morning and two more container vessels Maersk Atlantic and X-Press Bardsey are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 135,480 tonnes, comprising 99,418 tonnes imports cargo and 36,062 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,141 Containers (TEUs), (2,243 TEUs imports and 1,898 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Prugue Express, Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, Asia Ruby-II, Pacific Victory and Gulf Mist carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4 and EVTL respectively on Thursday. While a container vessel GSL Eleni is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.