Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships Prugue Express, Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, Asia Ruby-II, Pacific Victory and Gulf Mist carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Six ships Prugue Express, Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, Asia Ruby-II, Pacific Victory and Gulf Mist carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, four more ships namely, GSL Eleni, Great Vision, Chemroad Sea and Nordic Tristan carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Container vessel Smiley Lady, chemicals carrier Gulf Mist and oil tanker Rong Lin Wan are expected to sail from QICT, EVTL and FOTCO on Friday in the afternoon.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 187,094 tonnes, comprising 150,956 tonnes imports cargo and 36,138 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,856 Containers (TEUs), (1,954 TEUs imports and 1,902 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Two ships Great Vision and Nordic Tristan carrying 59,485 tonnes Coal and 49,226 tonnes Diesel oil are expected take berths at PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Friday, While three more ships Zhen Hua, Diyala and Safmarine Nyassa with containers are due to arrive at PQ onSaturday.