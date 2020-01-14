UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:11 PM

Six ships, MSC Joanna, MSC Nova, Zhen Hua-17, HTK Confidence, Pedhoulas Cherry and Pacific Endeavour were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Six ships, MSC Joanna, MSC Nova, Zhen Hua-17, HTK Confidence, Pedhoulas Cherry and Pacific Endeavour were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile an edible carrier Chemroad Sirius also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, bulk cargo carrier Hayakita and gas carrier Al-Ghashamiya sailed out to sea from PIBT and EETL on Tuesday morning, while two more Container ships, MSC Joanna and MSC Nova are expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 109,716 tonnes, comprising 109,549 tonnes Imports cargo and 167 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,140 Containers (TEUs), (exclusively imports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, Maersk Detroit, MSC Tomoko, Da Qing and Nordic Baltic carrying Containers, General Cargo and Coal are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2 and PIBT respectively on Tuesday.

while a container vessel MOL Grandeur is due to arrive at Port Qaism on Wednesday.

