Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:33 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):Six ships MOL Grandeur, Maersk Detroit,Pacific Achievement, Captain Pegglizos, Sea Ambition and Chemroad Dita carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another bulk cargo carrier Great Fortune carrying 59,928 tonnes Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of eleven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, General Cargo and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Container vessel Maersk Detroit and Chemicals carrier Sea Ambition sailed out to sea from QICT and EVTL on Thursday morning, while two container vessels MOL Grandeur and MSC Tomoko were expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout stood at 146,308 tonnes, comprising 122,879 tonnes imports cargo and 23,429 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,873 Containers (2,782 TEUs imports and 1,091 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Five ships APL Antwerp, Hugo Schulte, Great Fortune, Tomson Gas and Golar Ice carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG were expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL and PGPCL respectively on Thursday. While another container vessel Cosco Japan was due to arrive at PQ on Friday.

