Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Five ships APL Antwerp, Hugo Schulte,Great Fortune, Tomson Gas and Golar Ice carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Termina and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Friday.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, General Cargo, LPG, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Da Kang, Reemo and Tomson Gas sailed out to sea from MW-2, FAP and EVTL on Friday morning, while three more ships Chemicals carrier Chemroad Dita, container vessels APL Antwerp and Hugo Schulte are expected to sail from LCT and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 180,479 tonnes, comprising 161,710 tonnes imports cargo and 18,769 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,769 Containers (1,833 TEUs imports and 936 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Cosco Japan, JY Vincentia, Thor Mercury, Chemroad Sirius, Happy Osprey and Lusail carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, PQEPT, LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Friday. While two morecontainer vessels GST Manet and Happy Helena are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday and another container vessel Smiley Lady is due to arrive on Sunday.