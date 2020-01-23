Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Shipping Activity remained active at the Port Qasim where five ships Mol Generosity, Al Sheehaniya, Sun Excellor, Thor Infinity and Lonna Naree carrying Containers, LNG, Soya Bean, Coal and Rice where arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, EETL, FAP, PQEPT and MW-2 respectively on January 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Shipping Activity remained active at the Port Qasim where five ships Mol Generosity, Al Sheehaniya, Sun Excellor, Thor Infinity and Lonna Naree carrying Containers, LNG, Soya Bean, Coal and Rice where arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, EETL, FAP, PQEPT and MW-2 respectively on January 22.

A total of Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Palm Oil, Coal Rice, Containers, Soya Bean, LNG and Gas Oil respectively.

A cargo volume of 212,342 tonnes, comprising 180,359 tonnes Imports cargo and 31,983 tonnes exports cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,626 Containers 2,049 TEUs Imports and 1,577 TEUs exports was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

Five ships OOCL Atlandta, Maersk Bentowile, Dong Hai, The Odosia, and Marangas Lindos carrying Containers, Palm Oil, Soya Bean Gasolinel and LNG are expected take beths at QICT, ICT, FOTCO and PGPCL respectively January 23.