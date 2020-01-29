Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships MV, Navios Christine B, Maersk Colombus, MSC Asya and Sakizaya Integrity carrying Coal, Containers and Canola seed was allotted berths of Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal EVTL Fauji Akbar Portia Terminal on Tuesday 28th January 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships MV, Navios Christine B, Maersk Colombus, MSC Asya and Sakizaya Integrity carrying Coal, Containers and Canola seed was allotted berths of Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal EVTL Fauji Akbar Portia Terminal on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

A total nine ships are occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Palm Oil, Coal, Rice, Container, Canola, LPG and Gas Oil respectively.

Out of them three ships sailed out sea on Wednesday morning.

A cargo volume of 218,286 tonnes, comprising 191,624 tonnes imports cargo and 26,662 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,771 Containers (TEUs), (2935) TEUs imports and (836) TEUs exports), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships MV, Atlantica Breeze, Zhe Hai 520, MOL Globe and Elim carrying MOGAS, Coal, Containers and Palm Oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-4 QICT and ICT respectively on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020.