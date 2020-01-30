UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:53 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, MOL Globe, Zhe Hai-520 and Atlantic Breeze carrying Containers, Coal and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Three ships, MOL Globe, Zhe Hai-520 and Atlantic Breeze carrying Containers, Coal and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday. Meanwhile four more ships, Intuition, JS Fablous, Rabea and IVS Naruo with Soya bean, Palm oil, Steel coil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola, Palm oil and Mogas respectively.Out of them, two ships, Rigel and Navios Christian-B sailed out to sea from LCT and PIBT on Thursday morning, while three more ships, MOL Globe, MSC Asya and Maersk Columbus are expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 135,078 tonnes, comprising 83,432 tonnes Imports cargo and 51,646 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,306 Containers (1,081 TEUs Imports and 2,225 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships, Hansa America, MOL Globe, IVS Naruo, Luzon, Paramita and Elim carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT, EVTL and LCT respectively on Thursday. while two more container vessels Smiley Lady and CMA CGM Moliere are due to arrive at Port Qaism on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Same Columbus Anchorage From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

3 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

5 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

11 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

11 minutes ago

Dacoits take away cash, jewellery from house

11 minutes ago

Poland's economic growth slows down

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.