Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Three ships, MOL Globe, Zhe Hai-520 and Atlantic Breeze carrying Containers, Coal and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday. Meanwhile four more ships, Intuition, JS Fablous, Rabea and IVS Naruo with Soya bean, Palm oil, Steel coil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola, Palm oil and Mogas respectively.Out of them, two ships, Rigel and Navios Christian-B sailed out to sea from LCT and PIBT on Thursday morning, while three more ships, MOL Globe, MSC Asya and Maersk Columbus are expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 135,078 tonnes, comprising 83,432 tonnes Imports cargo and 51,646 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,306 Containers (1,081 TEUs Imports and 2,225 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships, Hansa America, MOL Globe, IVS Naruo, Luzon, Paramita and Elim carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT, EVTL and LCT respectively on Thursday. while two more container vessels Smiley Lady and CMA CGM Moliere are due to arrive at Port Qaism on Friday.