Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):Five ships, MSC Marianna, MSC Domitille, Liminionas, Bei Hai and Althak Hira carrying Containers, Soya bean, Palm oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Concarn and Asphalt with Coal and Bitumen also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel MSC Domitille sailed out to sea from QICT on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Anasa, IVY Delta and MSC Marianna are expected to sail from MW-1, PQEPT and QICT on same day in the afternoon, and another ship Kiel Trader is expected to sail at night hours.

A cargo volume of 183,647 tonnes, comprising 131,350 tonnes Imports cargo and 52,297 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,868 Containers (2,618 TEUs Imports and 2,250 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Valencia, Concarn and Morgen Stond-1 carrying Containers, Coal and Project Cargo are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and MW-1respectiely on Tuesday.

while container vessel X-Press Bardsey is due to arrive at Port Qaism on Wednesday.