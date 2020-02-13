Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships X-Press Bardsey, SC Brilliant, IVS Hirone, Yasa Pembe, Ginga Cheetah and Stene important carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Egro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Six ships X-Press Bardsey, SC Brilliant, IVS Hirone, Yasa Pembe, Ginga Cheetah and Stene important carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Egro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships Kiran Bos Phorus, Tyana, Bro Grand, Chemrute Sun and Al-Marrouna carrying Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container Vessel X-Press Bardsey sailed out to sea from QICT on Thursday morning, while four more ships Maersk Sentosa, MSC Valencia, Concern and SC Brilliant are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 215,708 tonnes, Comprising 167,961 tonnes imports cargo and 47,747 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,761 Containers (2,248 TEUs imports and 2,513 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships Kyoto Express, Hugo Schulte, Sloman Hebe and Asphalt-II carrying Containers, Palm oil and Bitumen are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and MW-2 respectively on Thursday. While two more ships CMA CGM Litani and Thor Sky with Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Friday.