Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships Kyoto Express, Hugo Schulte, Sloman Hebe and Asphalt-II scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Thursday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Four ships Kyoto Express, Hugo Schulte, Sloman Hebe and Asphalt-II scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a LNG carrier Al-Marrouna also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday morning.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a bulk cargo carrier IVS Hirone sailed out to sea from PIBT on Friday morning, while five more ships Yasa Pembe, Ginga Cheetah, Kyoto Express, Hugo Schulte and Stene Important are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 209,460 tonnes, comprising 180,409 tonnes Imports cargo and 29,051 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,372 Containers (1,843 TEUs imports and 1,529 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Five ships CMA CGM Litani, Thor Sky, Kiran Bosporus, Asia Liberty and Al-Marrouna carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and EETL respectively on Friday. While containers Vessel CMA CGM Litani is due to arrive at PQon same day.

