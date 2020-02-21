UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:16 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Nine ships Maersk Bentonville, CMA CMG Al-Maviva, Smile Lady, Kobe Star, Tyana, Jay, Gulf Mist, Kazak and Staling scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals, LPG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Nine ships Maersk Bentonville, CMA CMG Al-Maviva, Smile Lady, Kobe Star, Tyana, Jay, Gulf Mist, Kazak and Staling scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals, LPG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two more ships GSL Eleni and Al-Salam-II with Containers and Diesel oil also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the Port on Thursday where a total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Tiger Winter and Astakos sailed out to sea from MW-1 and PIBT on Friday morning, while four more ships Gulf Mist, Tembak, CMA CGM Al-Maviva and Smile Lady are expected to sail from EVTL, EETL and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 232,886 tonnes, comprising 196,600 tonnes imports cargo and 36,286 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,135 Containers (2,703 TEUs imports and 1,432 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships GSL Eleni, Serene Amelia and Smart Lisa carrying Containers, Coal and Steel Coil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBTand MW-1 respectively on Friday. While two more ships Diyala and Safmarine Nyassa with containers are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday and Conti Cortesia is due to arrive on Sunday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Kobe Same Anchorage Gas Sunday Engro From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

People are losing jobs in every sector: Bilawal

21 minutes ago

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings takes on Peshawar Zalmi at ..

28 minutes ago

EU Top Diplomat, Palestinian Foreign Minister Disc ..

3 minutes ago

UAE hosts ambassadors to UN for discussions on pro ..

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $58.94 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

KP assembly adopts resolution to express solidarit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.