Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Nine ships Maersk Bentonville, CMA CMG Al-Maviva, Smile Lady, Kobe Star, Tyana, Jay, Gulf Mist, Kazak and Staling scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals, LPG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Nine ships Maersk Bentonville, CMA CMG Al-Maviva, Smile Lady, Kobe Star, Tyana, Jay, Gulf Mist, Kazak and Staling scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals, LPG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two more ships GSL Eleni and Al-Salam-II with Containers and Diesel oil also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the Port on Thursday where a total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Tiger Winter and Astakos sailed out to sea from MW-1 and PIBT on Friday morning, while four more ships Gulf Mist, Tembak, CMA CGM Al-Maviva and Smile Lady are expected to sail from EVTL, EETL and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 232,886 tonnes, comprising 196,600 tonnes imports cargo and 36,286 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,135 Containers (2,703 TEUs imports and 1,432 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships GSL Eleni, Serene Amelia and Smart Lisa carrying Containers, Coal and Steel Coil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBTand MW-1 respectively on Friday. While two more ships Diyala and Safmarine Nyassa with containers are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday and Conti Cortesia is due to arrive on Sunday.