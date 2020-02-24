UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships Conti Cortesia, Great Fluency,Yangze Venus, African Tern, Falcon and BW Denube carrying Containers,Coal, Genreal Cargo, Palm oil and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal,Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Six ships Conti Cortesia, Great Fluency,Yangze Venus, African Tern, Falcon and BW Denube carrying Containers,Coal, Genreal Cargo, Palm oil and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal,Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more ships Tiger Glory and Lusail with Palm oil and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Project Cargo, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two Container ships GSL Eleni and Safmarine Nyassa sailed out to sea QICT on Monday morning, while another ship Smart Lisa was expected to sail from MW-1 on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 150,432 tonnes,comprising 114,655 tonnes imports cargo and 35,777 tonnes exports cargo,inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,768 Containers (1,885 TEUs imports and 1,883 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships MSC Busan, Ocean Flower and Lusail carrying Containers, Palm Kernel and LNG were expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and EETL respectively on Monday. While two more ships Maersk Kinloss and MSC Antonella with containers were due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Oil Busan Same Anchorage Sunday From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Electricity to remain shut in last week of Feb

33 seconds ago

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test scoreboard

34 seconds ago

Zimbabwe lose two quick wickets after Bangladesh's ..

36 seconds ago

IBA Sukkur commemorates its 7th convocation

37 seconds ago

Rs 15.8mln recovered from 3699 defaulters in Muzaf ..

39 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Estonian President on Ind ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.