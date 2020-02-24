Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships Conti Cortesia, Great Fluency,Yangze Venus, African Tern, Falcon and BW Denube carrying Containers,Coal, Genreal Cargo, Palm oil and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal,Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Six ships Conti Cortesia, Great Fluency,Yangze Venus, African Tern, Falcon and BW Denube carrying Containers,Coal, Genreal Cargo, Palm oil and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal,Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more ships Tiger Glory and Lusail with Palm oil and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Project Cargo, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two Container ships GSL Eleni and Safmarine Nyassa sailed out to sea QICT on Monday morning, while another ship Smart Lisa was expected to sail from MW-1 on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 150,432 tonnes,comprising 114,655 tonnes imports cargo and 35,777 tonnes exports cargo,inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,768 Containers (1,885 TEUs imports and 1,883 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships MSC Busan, Ocean Flower and Lusail carrying Containers, Palm Kernel and LNG were expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and EETL respectively on Monday. While two more ships Maersk Kinloss and MSC Antonella with containers were due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.