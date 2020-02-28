UrduPoint.com
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Six ships Thor Sky, Hansa America,Tsingtao Express, Asia liberty, Hercules and Gas Amazon carrying Containers, Palm oil, Soya Bean and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Mogas carrier Theodosm also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday morning.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Talcum Powder, Palm Kernel, LPG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a bulk cargo carrier Akour-II sailed out to sea from PIBT on Friday morning, while two more ships Gas carriers Gas Amazon and Sauger are expected to sail from EVTL and FOTCO on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 160,011 tonnes, comprising 125,586 tonnes imports cargo and 34,425 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,262 Containers (3,876 TEUs imports and 1,386 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Two ships Nord Kanmon and Al-Salam-II carrying 48,407 tonnes Coal and 41,315 tonnes Diesel oil are expected take berths at PIBT andFOTCO respectively on Friday. While three more ships GSL Manet, Aspatricia and Maran Gas Spark with Containers and LNG are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday.

