Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ): Three ships Hercules, Melati and Malhari carrying Soya Bean, Palm oil and LNG took berths at Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, six more ships MSC Antonella, SM Vancower, African Keto, Gas Zues, Sprule-2 and JM Upasana scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, LPG, Chemicals and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Talcum Powder, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, LNG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel Aspatricia sailed out to sea from QICT on Monday morning, while two more ships Melati-II and Malhari are expected to sail from LCT and EETL on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 95,740 tonnes, comprising 71,701 tonnes imports cargo and 24,039 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,163 Containers (154 TEUs imports and 1,009 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships MSC Antonella, SM Vancouver, Tiger Jilin, Day Tui Yun, Gas Zues and Silver Munna carrying Containers, Coal, Project Cargo, LPG and Vegetable oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-2, EVTL and LCT respectively on Monday. While two more container vessels,CSAV Tyndall and Maersk Seletar are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.