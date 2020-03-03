Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, MSC Antonella, SM Vancouver, Tiger Jilin, Day Cui Yun, Gas Zues and Silver Muna carrying containers, Coal, Project Cargo, LPG and Vegetable oil were allotted berths at Qasim international Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):: Six ships, MSC Antonella, SM Vancouver, Tiger Jilin, Day Cui Yun, Gas Zues and Silver Muna carrying containers, Coal, Project Cargo, LPG and Vegetable oil were allotted berths at Qasim international Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile another ship, CSAV Tyndall carrying Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, Project Cargo, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Mogas and Vegetable oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel SM Vancower sailed out to sea from QICT on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, Marangas Sparta, Gas Zues, Konkar The Odoros and MSC Antonella are expected to sail from EETL, EVTL, PQEPT and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 176,811 tonnes, comprising 136,132 tonnes Imports cargo and 40,679 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,260 Containers (1,119 TEUs Imports and 2,141 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Two ships, Maersk Seletar and CSAV Tyndall carrying containers are expected take berths at QICT berth # 6 and 9 respectively on Tuesday.

While another container vessel MOL Globe is due to arrive at PortQasim on Wednesday.