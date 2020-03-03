UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, MSC Antonella, SM Vancouver, Tiger Jilin, Day Cui Yun, Gas Zues and Silver Muna carrying containers, Coal, Project Cargo, LPG and Vegetable oil were allotted berths at Qasim international Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):: Six ships, MSC Antonella, SM Vancouver, Tiger Jilin, Day Cui Yun, Gas Zues and Silver Muna carrying containers, Coal, Project Cargo, LPG and Vegetable oil were allotted berths at Qasim international Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile another ship, CSAV Tyndall carrying Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, Project Cargo, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Mogas and Vegetable oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel SM Vancower sailed out to sea from QICT on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, Marangas Sparta, Gas Zues, Konkar The Odoros and MSC Antonella are expected to sail from EETL, EVTL, PQEPT and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 176,811 tonnes, comprising 136,132 tonnes Imports cargo and 40,679 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,260 Containers (1,119 TEUs Imports and 2,141 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Two ships, Maersk Seletar and CSAV Tyndall carrying containers are expected take berths at QICT berth # 6 and 9 respectively on Tuesday.

While another container vessel MOL Globe is due to arrive at PortQasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Vancouver Jilin Same Anchorage Gas Engro Silver From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers condole Bahrain King on death of Sheikh ..

1 minute ago

AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of P ..

10 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Membe ..

13 minutes ago

Masks fly off pharmacies shelves in Multan

6 seconds ago

Rs.756m being spent for electricity provision at F ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.